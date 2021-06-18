CASA for Kids of East Texas finishes renovations, holds ribbon cutting ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CASA for Kids of East Texas held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their completed renovations on their four-acre, two-building campus.

CASA volunteers and advocates, board staff, volunteers joined at the ceremony on Friday at 10 a.m. in between the two buildings. At the ceremony several significant participants, including representatives with Senator Bryan Hughes’ office and representatives from Louie Gohmert’s office attended the ceremony.

The new campus features a children’s center including an onsite visitation room, a toy room where children can pick out a special toy, and a new conference center for trainings, meetings and other onsite events.

The campus is now three times the size of the former building and is ready to meet the current and future needs for serving abused and neglected children in the community.

The new CASA center will be able to hold up to 100 people compared to their current one which can hold around 25 people. With the addition of space, CASA will be able to increase the number of advocates they can train at one time.

However, the building doesn’t stop, according to Mary Jo Burgess the Executive Director for CASA for Kids of East Texas, in the fall CASA will begin building a playground next to the building for the children to play at.

“The advocate will reserve a spot, and then they’ll come and meet here in person on-site,” Burgess said. “Where in the past, they’ve had to go meet somewhere in public. And it’s not conducive to having those really difficult conversations about how they feeling, do they feel safe, what are their hopes and dreams and needs.”

CASA is a nonprofit organization that helps support abused and neglected children in Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties by providing court appointed trained community volunteers who advocate for loving, safe permanent outcomes.

The funds CASA receives will help make a difference and help the nonprofit in recruiting, training and supporting volunteers who support abused and neglected children in the community.