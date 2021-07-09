Cat missing in Surfside condo collapse found alive, reunited with family

A workers make her way past the rubble and debris of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Florida on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The rubble shown here is from the front portion of the condo towers, which was demolished 11 days after the back part of the tower collapsed with people inside. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA/KETK) – One of the families struggling after the Surfside condo collapse was given a miracle on Friday: their cat was found alive.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement during Friday evening’s press conference.

Binx, who lived on the ninth floor of the Champlain Towers South with his family, had been missing since the night of the collapse.

“We are so happy to have played a role in returning Binx with his family,” Cava said.

On Wednesday, emergency crews made the announcement that they were shifting their efforts from rescue to recovery.

“I’m glad that this small miracle can bring some light into the lives of a hurting family today and provide a bright spot for our whole community in the midst of this terrible tragedy,” Cava said.