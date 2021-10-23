CDC investigating Salmonella outbreak linked to Citterio brand Salame Sticks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert advising the public to not eat ‘Citterio brand premuim Italian-style salame sticks’ because of a possible salmonella contamination.

Citterio brand salame sticks are sold at Trader Joe’s grocery stores and may be sold at other stores. Trader Joe’s has voluntarily stopped selling this product until more information is available.

20 people have been reported sick from eight different states and three people have been hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported. 80% of the people that are sick are younger than 18 years old. Children are more likely to become very sick from salmonella.

The Citterio brand salame sticks were identified as the likely source of the outbreak by interviews with people who became sick after eating them. Investigators are working to find out if any additional products may be contaminated.

This specific outbreak is different from other ongoing salmonella outbreaks and is caused by a different strain.

What you should do:

Do not eat Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks with any best-by date purchased from any store. Throw them away.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Contact a healthcare provider if you have severe salmonella symptoms.

About salmonella: