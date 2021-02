TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler is getting yet another way to satisfy any Chick-fil-A craving that may arise.

A pop-up location of the fan-favorite restaurant will reopen in downtown Tyler Feb. 1 in the People’s Petroleum Building.

Menu options will be limited.

The location will be open from Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., but they will not be offering breakfast.