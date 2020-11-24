Chief Medical Officer says CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis is equipped for COVID-19 surge

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- KETK News spoke with Mark Anderson, the Chief Medical Officer CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis, on Monday.

“We are seeing a recurrence now and a surge and higher levels than we saw this summer,” said Anderson.

He also said he doesn’t believe a lockdown is necessary at this time.

“You know ultimately, it’s up to our public health and governmental officials to make that decision,” added Anderson.

The chief medical officer also said CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis is prepared for the surge of case.

“We’re ready. We’re well trained, well staffed and well equipped,” he said.

Anderson added that the hospital still has room for patients.

“We still have additional capacity both in our ICUs and our regular medical beds. We’re prepared to take on additional COVID patients. And as I mentioned, we’ll be able to continue to take care of all matter of in patients and outpatient surgeries, ” said Anderson.

He also mentioned that there are some shortages at local blood banks.

“There are some shortages per Carter blood bank I understand on blood types AB and as well as B. We’re encouraging our patients and associates that have had COVID-19 to contact Carter blood bank to donate. The plasma they donate today has potential for saving lives,” said Anderson.