LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Christina Applegate was seen proudly walking the red carpet with her daughter at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards Sunday.

Since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021, the longtime actor has not made many public appearances and, as she recently told the Los Angeles Times, this could be her final red carpet.

“It’s my last awards show as an actor probably, so it’s kind of a big deal,” the 51-year-old told the Los Angeles Times in early February.

Applegate was nominated for her work on the third and final season of Netflix’s “Dead to Me” in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series category. She was nominated twice previously for the role but did not win.

Sunday, Applegate lost out again, with the award going to “Hacks” actor Jean Smart, who recently underwent heart surgery and was unable to attend the ceremony.

Applegate and her daughter, 12-year-old Sadie Grace LeNoble, wore similar black suit ensembles for the event, as seen below:

Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The “Married… With Children” actor, who is still active on social media, confessed in a recent tweet it’s been an incredibly hard year, but said the SAG nomination made her smile.

Mother and daughter were also spotted on the red carpet for the Critics Choice Awards in January.