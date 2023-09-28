LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd has earned a national certification for their cardiovascular rehabilitation program from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

This recognition comes after a three-year certification process to denote the facility’s commitment to improving the quality of life and standards of their patients.

“To be recognized at the national level is a credit to the work done by our Associates on a daily basis,” said Karlee Small, cardiac rehab clinical director.

According to a press release from CHRISTUS Good Shepherd, participating in cardiac rehabilitation decreases risk of death by nearly 35% in the five years following a heart attack or bypass surgery.

“Cardiac rehab is a multidisciplinary approach using RNs and exercise physiologists that provides individual care to our East Texas community,” said Marcia Oxsheer, RN. “We pride ourselves on developing relationships with our patients to guide them through their recovery.”

Early this year, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd was also honored with the Platinum Performance Achievement Award, from the American College of Cardiology for high-level cardiac care.

“We are so proud of the work to help our patients recover effectively and efficiently,” said Susan Amundsen, administrative director of nursing for cardiovascular services at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd.