Citing COVID-19 concerns, Longview cancels Ambucs Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview has canceled its Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade that was set for Dec. 3.

The city announced its decision on Wednesday citing concerns about the continuing spread of COVID-19 and the need to follow Gov. Gregg Abbott’s guidelines to not hold large gatherings.

“It’s 2020 and COVID has hurt a lot of events,” Shawn Hara, city of Longview spokesman, said.

The city is reviewing whether to continue with any of its events that would attract a crowd. The Christmas parade traditionally attracts thousands.

Hara said the city also sponsors a holiday tree lighting and is looking at the possibility that the ceremony could be held virtually with citzens could watch the ceremony being live streamed instead of attending in person.