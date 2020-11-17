City leaders presented plans to develop Tyler Pounds Regional Airport during “master plan meeting”

TYLER, Texas (KETK)-City leaders held their third “airport master plan meeting” at the Tyler Rose Garden Center on Monday.

Leaders presented long range development concepts for the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Concepts and topics included: what should be done to develop the runways and the terminal.

Project leaders said even though the terminal is only 18 years old, as they see growth they will consider expanding.

In 2020, the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport received $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief.