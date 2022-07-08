LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin is continuing a two year algae mitigation effort at Jones Lake.

In the fall of 2021 the city hired a company to physically remove the algae and treat the water. Algae-eating tilapia and aerators were also added all in the hopes of preventing the algae from coming back so quickly.

“The tilapia didn’t eat as much algae as we hoped. The algae returned and clogged our aerators. We’re doing everything we can to keep them going” Lufkin Parks & Recreation Director Rudy Flores

After that attempt did not pan out long-term, the City is now working with scientists at Stephen F. Austin State University on further water testing and species identification. Interim City Manager Kevin Gee said when the results come back, the City will work to implement SFA’s recommendations and hopefully rid the lake of the algae for good.

Many Texas lakes are currently dealing with algae problems as a result of the rising temperatures and growing public concerns over potentially harmful algae. The CDC indicates blooms of algae can harm people, animals, or the environment if the blooms;

Make toxins

Become too dense

Use up the oxygen in the water

Release armful gases