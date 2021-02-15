City of Lufkin opens convention center as a shelter from cold

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The city of Lufkin will open its convention center at 5 p.m. as an emergency shelter for those without power.

Residents who need the shelter can go to 601 N 2nd St. where cots, blankets, water and food will be available.

The shelter will be open on a space-available basis and can only provide congregate sheltering.

Anyone planning to go to the convention center must wear a face mask and will be subject to COVID-19 screening. Those with COVID-19, or symptoms of the virus will be asked to seek medical help and screening prior to coming.

Those at the shelter will have to sign a release and waiver regarding COVID-19.