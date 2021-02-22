City of Tyler says boil water notice could end Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler said the boil water notice will remain in effect and said the notice could be lifted on Tuesday.

The city has asked that residents continue to conserve water when possible.

According to the city of Tyler, lab samples were taken this morning. The city said lab testing will take a minimum of 18 hours.

Customers experiencing water loss should contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 during business hours and the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 597-6541 after hours and on weekends.

The city urged that residents report their disaster damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51