City of Tyler says boil water notice could end Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler said the boil water notice will remain in effect and said the notice could be lifted on Tuesday.

The city has asked that residents continue to conserve water when possible.

According to the city of Tyler, lab samples were taken this morning. The city said lab testing will take a minimum of 18 hours.

Customers experiencing water loss should contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 during business hours and the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 597-6541 after hours and on weekends.

The city urged that residents report their disaster damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.