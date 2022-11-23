TYLER, Texas (KETK) – City of Tyler has released it’s holiday residential garbage and curbside recycling route schedule for the week of Thanksgiving.

Solid Waste

The Tyler Solid Waste office will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23 and reopen Monday, Nov. 28. The Tyler Recycling Center will be closed at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 25. The Recycling Center will reopen Saturday, Nov. 26 from 8 a.m. until noon.

The collection schedule is as follows:

Residential Garbage and Curbside Recycling Route Schedule

Monday 11/21 – Regular collection

Tuesday 11/22 – Regular collection

Wednesday 11/23 – Routes normally collected Thursday

Thursday 11/24 – NO COLLECTION

Friday 11/25 – Regular collection

Yard waste of any kind, including brush, tree limbs, or bags of leaves, may not be picked up during the holiday week due to heavier household garbage loads.

To reduce the chance of animals or weather scattering trash, please do not set garbage carts out before 6 p.m. on the day before the scheduled collection day. Per Sec. 16-4 ordinance, garbage carts must be removed by 6 a.m. the morning after the scheduled collection day.

For information about changes to garbage collection schedules, recycling and other special projects, visit www.TylerSolidWaste.com or download the Tyler Talks Trash app and never miss a pick-up.