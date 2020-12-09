City says yes to extending Three Lakes Parkway, improving traffic flow

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler took a step Wednesday to extend Three Lakes Parkway and improve traffic flow in a sometimes congested area.

The Parkway runs from Old Jacksonville a short distance west to the middle school. The city now wants to connect it to County Road 192, the Old Noonday Road, to the east.

The city council on Wednesday approved paying Werner-Taylor Land & Development $960,332 to design and build the road. The money represents the city’s share of the cost of the work.

Werner-Taylor Land & Development has been developing properties between Old Jacksonville Highway and County Road 192, south of Three Lakes Parkway for the past few years, said information from the city.

In accordance with city ordinances, Werner-Taylor Land & Development and TISD have shared the costs of building Three Lakes Parkway from Old Jacksonville Highway to the middle school and from County Road 192 east through Primrose Retirement Community leaving the street in between unbuilt.

“Historically, street extensions are built by the developer as development occurs,” City Engineer Lisa Crossman said in a statement released by the city. “This funding would allow Werner-Taylor Land & Development, L.P. to build the extension now, rather than building sections of the roadway as individual properties are developed. This needs to be completed now in order to facilitate the movement of traffic through the area.”

The total estimated cost for Three Lakes Parkway was analyzed and proportioned between the developer, TISD and the city is:

Developer cost: $1,930,299

TISD cost: $321,181

City cost: $960,322

Total cost for street: $3,211,812

TISD’s participation in the final costs of the project is contingent upon approval by the TISD School Board.

The project will be funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.