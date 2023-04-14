AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At the time, she was the largest man-made moving object in the world. In the matter of a few days, disaster would leave this modern marvel of engineering one of the most famous disasters of the 20th century.

In today’s Class is in Session, we are talking about one of the most famous disasters that still captivates the world: The sinking of the R.M.S. Titanic.

Titanic was one of three Olympic Class luxury liners owned and operated by the White Star Line.

On April 14, 1912, she struck an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on her maiden voyage.

Of the estimated 2,200 passengers and crew, more than 1,500 died in the disaster.

FILE – In this April 10, 1912 file photo the Titanic leaves Southampton, England on her maiden voyage. The salvage firm that has plucked artifacts from the sunken Titanic cruise ship over the decades is seeking a judge’s permission to rescue more items from the rapidly deteriorating wreck. (AP Photo/File)

14th April 1912: Survivors watch from the lifeboats as the ill-fated White Star liner, the ‘Titanic’, plunges beneath the waves. Original Publication: Illustrated London News – pub. 1912 Original Publication: From a special supplement of ‘Graphic’. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The White Star liner ‘Titanic’ in course of construction at the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast. (Photo by F J Mortimer/Getty Images)

1912: The ill-fated White Star liner RMS Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank on her maiden voyage across the Atlantic. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

For more watch the video above.

RELATED: New 4K images of Titanic released after first manned dive in 14 years

A special thanks to Titanic: Honor and Glory for providing some of the animations in this video. To see more of their content, click here.

To watch the animated sinking of Titanic in real time, watch the video below:

THE LEARNING CONTINUES: