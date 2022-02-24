(UPDATE) — KJAC has confirmed that all nine rig workers have been rescued by the Coast Guard.

SABINE PASS, Texas (KETK) — The Coast Guard and Port Arthur Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire at an oil rig at a Sabine Pass shipyard Thursday afternoon, according to our NBC affiliate KJAC.

It was reported that Coast Guard ground forces, as well as a helicopter, responded to the scene. KJAC says that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that there are “some” workers that are trapped at the top of the rig.

According to KJAC, two people have been rescued so far and there has also reportedly been an explosion.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.