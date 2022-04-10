CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KETK) — 155 lbs of marijuana was seized by the U.S. Coast Guard near South Padre Island on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, personnel with the Coast Guard station in South Padre Island witnessed three individuals swimming across the Brownsville Ship Channel around 2 a.m. transporting large bundles. A law enforcement boat crew then launched and intercepted the swimmers along with the bundles.

The individuals and bundles were taken to to the Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations pier in Port Isabel, where CBP officials took custody of the individuals and the marijuana.