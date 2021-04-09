College Station church holds vigil for victims of mass shooting in Bryan as investigation continues

BRYAN, Texas (KETK) – A vigil will be held at Central Church in College Station for the victims of the mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan that left one man dead and four others injured.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Timothy Smith of Bryan.

DPS also says there are two other people in critical condition and two others whose condition has stabilized.

The shooting happened at the factory around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Marc Barren, an employee, was inside when the shooting started.

Barren’s work area was close to the suspect, who has been identified as Larry Bollin. He’s currently charged with murder. More charges are pending.

“The dude is kind of quiet. I mean, he’s the kind of dude that you wouldn’t expect to do this kind of stuff. But I guess [this is] why no one expected stuff like this to happened,” says Barren.

Police Lt. Jason James says eyewitnesses were able to help identify the suspect.

DPS says a Trooper was shot in Grimes County while chasing the suspect. The Trooper is in serious, but stable condition.

Following the shooting the company released a statement saying:

We are devastated by the events today at our Bryan manufacturing facility located on Stone City Drive. Our hearts go out to the families and the loved ones of those affected.

We want to thank the many members of our law enforcement teams and other emergency personnel who responded so quickly. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation of this horrible crime.

We ask that you respect the privacy of the family members of those who were involved.

Right now, our focus is on providing support to and prayers for our employees and the extended Kent Moore Cabinets family during this tragic time.

Today Kent Moore Cabinets Headquarters is closed to the public as the investigation continues.

The people who witness this tragic incident are still trying to process what happened.

“I turned my phone down, I told my daughter that I loved her and my boyfriend,” said Amelia Rodriguez. “I didn’t know what was going to happen, I thought it was several people involved.”

Investigators say it was only one person , 27-year-old Bolin.

Police responded to the shooting at 350 Stone City Drive around 2:30 p.m.

“I heard the gunshots and took off running once everyone else did,” Chad said.

“I feel bad for they family,” Christian Taylor said “You know it’s just crazy man, it all happened all of a sudden.”

Bolins bond is currently set at a combined 2.2 million dollars, for the murder of Timothy Smith and the attempted murder of Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar.

As of now Police haven’t released a motive for the shootings.