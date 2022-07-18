TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD is calling all runners and walkers to join them for a Color Fun Run benefitting the Chapel Hill Education Foundation. All proceeds directly fund classroom grants for Chapel Hill ISD teachers. This year’s events involves two options

Color Run/Walk 3k (1.86 miles)

Bulldog Dash for ages 10 and under (.2 miles)

The event kicks off with the Bulldog Dash at 8 a.m. at the Bulldog Stadium. Directly following the Bulldog Dash, the Color Run begins at 8:30 a.m. behind the visitors section and takes runners/walkers on a 1.86 mile course around the High School/Junior High, and through the beautiful backroads of Chapel Hill.

Ticket Information:

Get tickets by clicking here.

$10 per Adult + $2.24 processing fee

$5 per Child (10 and Under) + $2.2

Registration:

July 18 until Aug. 5: Pre-Registration event with T-shirt size guaranteed, click here.

Aug. 6: At the Back2School Expo from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the High School Main Gym.

Aug. 12: At the Football Scrimmage from 7 p.m. until 9 a.m. at the Bulldog Stadium near the High School concession stand.

Aug. 13: On-site registration will be at 7 a.m. and end at 8:20 a.m. at the Bulldog Stadium near the Junior High concession stand.