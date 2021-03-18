Community gathers to mourn lives lost at New London school explosion

NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) – 84 years ago, an explosion erupted in a Rusk County school, killing almost 300 people. Today, the community gathers at their memorial to mourn.

The 1937 explosion at New London set off a chain of events that would expand throughout the globe. The locals still mourn, gathering around a pink granite cenotaph in front of the new school.

“Nobody is really dead, really dead, until nobody remembers them and nobody says their name,” Jimi Piercy, President of the Board of the Museum said. “So we would like people to come out and remember. Maybe go up on the cenotaph and look at those names, and maybe say a name.”

Lemmie R. Butler, instructor of manual training, turned on a sanding machine in an area which, unknown to him, was filled with a mixture of gas and air. The switch ignited the mixture and carried the flame into a nearly closed space beneath the building, 253 feet long and 56 feet wide. Immediately the building seemed to lift in the air and then smashed to the ground. Walls collapsed. The roof fell in and buried its victims in a mass of brick, steel, and concrete debris. The explosion was heard four miles away, and it hurled a two-ton concrete slab 200 feet away, where it crushed a car. Texas State Historical Association

According to locals, it took almost 40 years for the town to be able to gather and remember the tragic day.

In the aftermath of the explosion, workers began sifting through the rubble looking for victims. Rescue operation continued through the night as rain fell and floodlights were set up. Within 17 hours, all victims and debris were removed from the site.

Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler canceled its dedication ceremonies to take care of the injured. The Texas Funeral Directors sent 25 embalmers. Only about 130 students escaped serious injury.

Not long after the disaster, people started looking into the cause. Researchers learned that until January 1937, the school received gas from the United Gas Company.

With the knowledge and approval of the school board and superintendent, plumbers helped tap a residue gas line of Parade Gasoline Company. At the time, this was a common money-saving practice used in homes, schools, churches and in the oilfield. This new way to get gas would save the school $300 a month.

Researchers decided that gas escaped from a faulty connection and accumulated beneath the building. The gas had no smell, and no one knew it was accumulating under the building. TSHA said that there had been evidence of leaking gas on other days.

No school officials were found liable. Public pressure forced the superintendent, who lost a son in the explosion, to resign.

More than 70 lawsuits were filed for damages, but few cases made it to trial. Most that did were dismissed by District Judge Robert T. Brown for lack of evidence.

World leaders sent letters of condolences to the school.

A state odorization law was passed in the aftermath of the disaster. The law requires that distinctive rotten egg smells be mixed in all gas for commercial and industrial use so the public could have some warning of gas leaks.

Now, on the 84th anniversary of the day, the community still remembers and mourns the tragedy.