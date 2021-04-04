Community rallies for Jacksonville man’s 58th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The community of Jacksonville rallied for Richard Durrett‘s 58th birthday and gave him the ultimate surprise.

His dream was to go to the Monster Truck show. People within the community raised money to buy tickets, pit passes, food souvenirs and a limo to the event.

Elliott Electric Supply on Highway 79 and Musick’s Flower Shop pitched in to help donate.

With help from the community, Durrett was able to live out his birthday dreams on April 3.

On Saturday, Durrett had a meet and greet in the parking lot of the Elliott Electric Supply where he had birthday cake and ice cream. Durrett was then sent off in a limo with his mother to the show.

In addition to the Monster Truck show, Durrett was given $500 in cash. The money left over will go toward season tickets to his favorite football team, the Jacksonville Indians.