Construction begins on Longview parks

Photo courtesy of the city of Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Construction on three Longview parks began Dec. 18 and residents can expect some amenities to be unavailable in the process.

McWhorter Park, Lois Jackson Park and Stamper Park will be under Phase 1 of their construction projects. Some amenities like pavilions and playgrounds will not be available for use during construction.

McWhorter Park: the playground will be replaced, a basketball court and a sand volleyball court will be added.

Lois Jackson Park: the existing pavilion and playground will be replaced, an additional pavilion and playground will be added and a restroom will be installed.

Stamper Park: the existing playground and pavilion will be replaced, the basketball courts will be moved and reconstructed, a new pavilion will be installed and the parking lot will be improved.

Womack Field at Stamper Park will get two new flag football fields, a new football field, ticket booth and concession stand.

The Paul G. Boorman Trail will remain open but may not be accessible from the Lois Jackson parking lot.

Voters approved $24.7 million in park improvements in November 2018. The parks are being constructed by Heritage Constructors.