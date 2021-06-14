GM to recall some 2021 cars for faulty air bag warning light

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency approved a request by General Motors to recall four 2021 vehicle makes due to a malfunctioning air bag warning light.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that the cars in question include the following:
- Buick Envision
- Cadillac CT4 and CT5
- Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV
- Chevrolet Corvette
- Suburban and Tahoe
- GMC Yukon and Yukon XL
The government said 285,622 vehicles were affected by the software-related issue, which could cause the air bag light to illuminate inconsistently and fail to notify the driver of an actual problem.
