GM to recall some 2021 cars for faulty air bag warning light

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency approved a request by General Motors to recall four 2021 vehicle makes due to a malfunctioning air bag warning light.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that the cars in question include the following:

  • Buick Envision
  • Cadillac CT4 and CT5
  • Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV
  • Chevrolet Corvette
  • Suburban and Tahoe
  • GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

The government said 285,622 vehicles were affected by the software-related issue, which could cause the air bag light to illuminate inconsistently and fail to notify the driver of an actual problem.

