American Standard to give away 'Flush 2020' toilet paper

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – Are you ready to flush 2020 away?

American Standard is rolling out this limited edition “Flush 2020” toilet paper, letting you wipe away things like “you’re on mute,” “drive-by birthday parties,” and “murder hornets.”

Head to promotions.americanstandard.com/flush2020 to sign up for a chance to win.

Giveaways continue through Monday with the toilet paper set to arrive just in time for the New Year.

The full list of most flushable moments includes:

  • COVID-19
  • The Phrase “New Normal”
  • Canceled Vacations
  • Virtual Everything
  • Murder Hornets
  • Nasal Swabs
  • Missed Parties
  • The Phrase “You’re on Mute”
  • Birthday Caravans

