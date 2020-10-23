Bed Bath & Beyond lounge chairs recalled due to fall hazard

UNION, NJ (KTAL/KMSS) — Bed Bath & Beyond has recalled certain lounge chairs that have been linked to multiple injuries.

The company announced Friday that the recall involves the black and gray SALT lounge chairs which consist of a metal tube frame and a fabric seat cushion.

There is a locking mechanism on each side of the frame and the lock may disengage posing a fall hazard.

So far, there have been 19 reports of chairs breaking and four minor injuries.

If you have one of these chairs you should stop using it immediately and return it to any Bed Bath & Beyond location for a full refund.

For more information call Bed Bath & Beyond at (800) 462-3966 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, seven days a week, or visit www.bedbathandbeyond.com.