Better Business Bureau shares tips on how travelers can avoid being victims of hotel booking scams

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- As more people prepare to travel during the summer, they should be on the lookout for hotel scams.

65% of people are planning to hit the road or book a flight. According to the American Hotel and Lodge Association, 28.5 million fraud transactions were related to hotel bookings in 2018.

“We’re doing a lot of (the booking) online now and that’s where they’re getting us because it’s just really easy to put our information out there and not really know who’s on the other end,” said Mechele Mills with the Better Business Bureau.

Customers are also not using travel agents as often as in previous year. Instead, more people are booking their trips themselves and they are doing this online.

“We’ve got social media, we’ve got email , we’ve got text messaging, so those are the access points that a lot of these scam artists are using,” added Mills.

The Better Business Bureau also shared tips of how people can avoid scams.