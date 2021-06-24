TYLER, Texas (KETK)- As more people prepare to travel during the summer, they should be on the lookout for hotel scams.
65% of people are planning to hit the road or book a flight. According to the American Hotel and Lodge Association, 28.5 million fraud transactions were related to hotel bookings in 2018.
“We’re doing a lot of (the booking) online now and that’s where they’re getting us because it’s just really easy to put our information out there and not really know who’s on the other end,” said Mechele Mills with the Better Business Bureau.
Customers are also not using travel agents as often as in previous year. Instead, more people are booking their trips themselves and they are doing this online.
“We’ve got social media, we’ve got email , we’ve got text messaging, so those are the access points that a lot of these scam artists are using,” added Mills.
The Better Business Bureau also shared tips of how people can avoid scams.
- You can use a travel agent and meet them in person to book a trip.
- Go directly to the company or hotel’s website. This also ensures you can get your loyalty points.
- Plan your trip ahead of time. This helps you avoid being in a rush or making impulsive purchasing decisions, which can make you click on a bad link or respond to a bad email.
- Watch out for clickbait. Do not click on links or emails that were unsolicited
- After a few days of booking your trip, call to confirm your reservation to make sure it was completed.
- Better Business Bureau shares tips on how travelers can avoid being victims of hotel booking scams
- Destination Texas: Family fun at East Texas Zoo and Gator Park
- Lufkin ISD hires new high school principal
- Recent US Census Bureau text message not a scam, looking for feedback
- 18-wheeler rolls over on Highway 259 Thursday morning, blocks traffic