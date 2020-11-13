Chevrolet Bolt vehicles recalled due to fire risks

The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. General Motors says it will recall nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric cars worldwide because the batteries have caught fire in five of them. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – The 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles have been recalled due to fire risk.

Chevrolet said that Chevrolet Bolt vehicle owners should park their cars away from their homes until the vehicles can be repaired.

GM issued a recall of 50,932 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles for the potential of a fire in the high-voltage battery pack underneath the back seats bottom cushion.

The vehicles’ cell packs have the potential to smoke and ignite which could spread to the rest of the vehicle and cause a structure fire if parked inside a garage or near a house.

The vehicles can catch fire even if they are turned off, parked and disconnected from a charging unit.

So far the NHTSA has confirmed five known fires with two injuries. One of the five fires spread from the vehicle and ignited a home.

For more information, visit www.chevy.com/boltevrecall.

The NHTSA has an open defect investigation into this issue.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle has a recall. If there is a recall, the vehicle owners can call their nearest dealership to get a free interim repair.