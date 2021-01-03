‘Dating Sunday’: The busiest day of the year for online dating

(NBC News) – Are you single? Online dating will ramp up Sunday evening on “Dating Sunday” what some consider the Black Friday and Super Bowl of dating.

Hopeful matches are looking for love online “Dating Sunday”, which is typically the busiest day of the year for dating apps.

“There’s a mix of new year’s resolutions; there’s maybe some post-holiday breakups, Valentine’s Day right around the corner,” said Priti Joshi with Bumble.

An annual boost to a record-setting year for the online dating industry, which has seen dramatic growth since the start of the pandemic.

The Match app saw 40% increase in engagement. According to Match Group, which owns a family of dating apps including Hinge and Tinder: “This year, we expect Dating Sunday to be the biggest day that dating apps have ever seen,” said Melissa Hodley with OK Cupid.

Beyond more users and messages, the latest data also points to a shift in how users are connecting.

“Our users are really adopting something called Slow dating I’m calling it the new speed in town,” said Joshi.

According to popular dating app Bumble, video calls on its platform have increased by 70% since March… Getting creative with virtual dates to build trust online, before meeting “IRL”

In this busy season between the holidays and St. Valentine’s Day, Bumble is offering tips on its new dating guide, such as how to navigate the “COVID Conversation.”

“The key thing to keep in mind, it has to be brought on early on in getting to know them,” said Dr. Ravina Kuller, infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist.

Despite the challenges of pairing up in a pandemic, Bumble’s data shows daters are optimistic. “Nearly half of them believe that 2021 is the year to find love,” said Joshi.

A new year, and a new normal for dating.

Experts from Match and Bumble say the best time to log on is this Sunday between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

That’s when the most people will be online and more likely to respond.