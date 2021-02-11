Dole issues salad recall of Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit due to undeclared allergens

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) – Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling two lot codes of Dole Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit.

This recall is due to possible undeclared allergens (wheat and tree nuts) in Dole™ Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit. The dressing and topping kit (masterpack) designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of the salad. Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.

No illnesses nor allergic reactions have been reported to date in association with the recall. However, people who have an allergy to wheat and tree nuts may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. Only Dole™ Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit with the exact UPC code, lot code and Best if Used by Date identified above are included in the recall. Consumers who have any remaining product should not consume it, but rather discard it.

Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.