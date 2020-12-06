Dollar Tree recalls around 140,000 Sure Scents candles due to fire, burn hazards

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dollar Tree has issued a recall of their Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream and Moonlit Waves candles due to the candles high flames which can ignite the surface of the wax, or cause the glass to break.
The company is issuing a recall of around 142,740 units.
This brand of candles is exclusively sold at Dollar Tree.
