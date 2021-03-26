East Texans can shop ’til they drop at the CCC Sale this weekend

(KETK)- One of the biggest treasure hunts in East Texas is underway. It’s called the CCC sale.

They just wrapped up their first day, but people can still check out their deals at the oil palace on Saturday.

The sale happens twice a year when more than 1,300 East Texas families recycle their unwanted and gently used items.

This includes clothing, toys, books and furniture.

Organizers said they’ve seen more families trying to find deals because they’re struggling from the pandemic.

They added, it’s also a great place for new moms to find good deals.

“There are a thousand different families represented here who are selling, so they make money on the things that they are selling. The families who come in shop get items at a really cheap price and high quality stuff and then what’s left goes to the salvation army. So, in my mind its really a win win win,” said Laura Watson, co-organizer of the CCC Sale.

People can find discounts of 50 to 90% off retail price. The sale reopens on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is also free.