East Texas Collin Street Bakery, Shiner team up to create fruitcake beer for holiday season

CORSICANA, Texas (KETK)- It’s time for beer fans to get excited.

Shiner Beer and Collin Street Bakery are working together to make a limited edition beer.

The product is called Fruitcake Pastry Porter, and it will be a part of Shiner Brewer’s Pride series.

The beer’s flavor is inspired by the bakery’s award-winning DeLuxe Fruitcake.

“Introducing our Newest Brewer’s Pride, a collaboration with Collin Street Bakery. A fruitcake-style pastry porter brewed with sweet Texas pecans and rich cherries, barrel-aged to perfection,” wrote Shiner.

Collin Street Bakery is located in East Texas in Corsicana. The business is family owned, and they have been serving up pastries since 1896.

The company’s fruitcake and pecan cakes are well known. The recipes for both originated in Wiesbaden, Germany, and they made it to Texas thanks to Gus Weidmann. Along with his partner, Tom McElwee, they created a long lasting business.

Additionally, there are some similarities between Shiner and Collin Street Bakery. Both companies are based in small towns in Texas, and they have been around for more than 100 years. They were also both created by German immigrants. Shiner said all of their similarities made the companies want to work together.

Now, they’re creating a product for Shiner’s Brewer’s Pride, which allows brewers to be creative and make limited edition beers by using seasonal ingredients or unique and local flavors.

Collin Street Bakery also said they were surprised that Shiner approached them.

“Shiner reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we’d like to do a fun co-branding venture with the Collin Street Bakery,” recalled Thomas McNutt, Executive Vice President at Collin Street Bakery. “And I responded by saying, ‘Are you sure you’ve got the right number?’ I was so flattered that they’d think of us.”

The companies first went over a few ideas regarding their collaboration. Someone suggested they make a beer that paired well with fruitcake. Then, James Manning, Collin Street Bakery’s Chief Marketing Officer, mentioned they should make a beer that has a similar taste to their fruitcake.

“That idea stuck,” said McNutt.

Texans can now get into the holiday spirit and possibly get the best of both worlds.

To see if Shiner’s Fruitcake Beer is available near you, click here.