Experts say 2021 is the year to hire a CPA for your taxes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As tax season keeps getting pushed back, experts are saying that this is the year to hire a CPA.

CPAs, or Certified Public Accountants, can help file your tax returns and answer questions. With COVID-19 and the February winter blast, it has been a costly year for Texans.

The IRS is offering a grace period by extending the file date for Texans to May 15.

If you still haven’t filed your taxes, UT Tyler CPA Jennifer Reynolds said that there are changes you might not even be aware of, so ask for help to avoid overpaying.

“One piece of advice I would have is look into hiring a CPA, a certified public accountant, this year even if you filed your own taxes in years past,” Reynolds said. “Because you don’t want to pay a penny more than you’re legally required to and there’s just so many changes that you might not be aware of.”

Goodwill Industries of East Texas has volunteers to help people who need any extra help. You can meet someone in-person or online.