Ford rolls out new F-150 Police Responder

by: Sharon Raissi

Posted: / Updated:

(KETK) – Next time you get pulled over by law enforcement, it’s possible it will be a new Ford truck in your rearview.

Ford has released a new 2021 F-150 Police Responder, the only pursuit-rated pickup truck on the market.

CNBC reports that demand for a police version of the F-150 has grown steadily since it was introduced in 2017. The speed limit has increased from the previous F-150 police responder from 105 mph to 120 mph.

The truck is based on the consumer version of the vehicle, but it is equipped with specific police options, including a “Police Engine Idle” feature that allows for secure idling. It prevents the vehicle from being driven unless an authorized key is present.

This new pickup features remote connectivity, data and telematics analysis to assist in vehicle running costs and driving behavior.

Ford claims even the tires are specialized for police, including exceptional off-road capability and top speed on-road performance.

