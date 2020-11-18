Fresh Express recalls Caesar Salad kit due to E. coli

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Fresh Express announced Tuesday that it would be recalling a kit of Caesar Salad kits due to a positive E. Coli test.

The product is past its expiration date, but the company is worried it may still be sitting in stores or in people’s refrigerators.

The company said that the product was primarily distributed in Western and Southwestern U.S. States, including Texas.

No illnesses have been reported and no consumer complaints have by filed due to salad kits. The following information can be used to identify whether you might be affected:

10.5 oz. Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme with Product Code S296 and Use-By Date NOV 8, located in the upper right corner on the front of the package and UPC Code 0 7127930104 4 on the reverse side of the package.

There are fifteen possible states that have been sent the contaminated salad. They include: