Gas prices continue to rise: Average US price now $3.15 gallon

(KETK, ASSOCIATED PRESS) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks to $3.15 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the uptick is about one-third of the amount that crude oil prices rose over the same timeframe. A similar rise is likely to occur in the coming days, and additional price hikes in the future may be larger as wholesale prices increase and some states’ fuel taxes grow beginning July 1.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $4.33 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.63 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.27 a gallon, up 2 cents from two weeks earlier.

Last week, the statewide gas price average in Texas was $2.75 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is 87 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.08 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.65 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.08, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and 92 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Some stations in Tyler on Monday were selling gas for more than $3 a gallon.