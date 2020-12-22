Gas prices in Texas jump this holiday season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The average gas price in Texas has increased to $1.95 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

The price has increased by seven cents since last week. Compared to last year, the price is 27 cents less per gallon.

El Paso is paying the most on average at $2.13, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area pay $1.83 per gallon.

“Today marks the highest average Texas has seen for a gallon of regular unleaded since mid-March,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, demand for retail gasoline continues to sit at a lower level than this time last year, which may cause prices to push lower next month.”

The nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.24, which is seven cents more than last week and 31 cents less than last year.

For 284 days, the Texas statewide gas price average has been below $2. This has been the longest consecutive streak since Texans first say $2 per gallon gas in 2005.

Crude oil has been steadily rising since November with prices at $49 a barrel. The prices have not been this expensive since February, before the stay-at-home order was mandated across the country.