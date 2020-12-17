Gas prices rise to highest level in Texas in more than three months

TEXAS (KETK) – As of this writing, the average gas price in Texas is $1.91 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

The price is five cents more than last week and is 32 cents less than gas compared to last year. Drivers in El Paso pay $2.16 while drivers in Sherman and North Texas are paying around $1.81 per gallon.

“Increasing demand for gasoline and rising crude prices are primary factors for climbing prices at the pump. COVID-19 concerns are still keeping demand far lower than last year, which has held the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas to under $2 per gallon for the majority of 2020.” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson

The national average price per gallon of regular unleaded is $2.20, which is four cents more than last week and 35 cents less than the price per gallon last year.

Weekly gasoline inventories have remained steady, although prices have increased upwards to $48 a barrel.

The prices have been increasing after news of COVID-19 distribution throughout the states.

