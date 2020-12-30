General Motors recalls more than 600,000 pickup trucks and SUVs

WARREN, Michigan (KETK)- General Motors is recalling 624,216 vehicles from years 2019-2021.
According to an Executive Director for GM, these pick up trucks and SUVs have issues with their seatbelts and seatbelt critical fasteners.
This means that the seatbelt might not secure a person in the front-row center seat position, and this could cause injuries during a crash.
The vehicles that are being recalled include the following:
- 2019-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2019-2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2021 Chevrolet Suburban
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
- 2020-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
- 2020-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
- 2020-2021 GMC Sierra 2500
- 2020-2021 GMC Sierra 3500
GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect left-side and right-side front-row center seat-belt bracket attachments and fix it as necessary, free of charge.
The recall is expected to begin Feb. 1, 2021.
Owners may contact GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM’s number for this recall is N202314670.