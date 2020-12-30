General Motors recalls more than 600,000 pickup trucks and SUVs

This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, photo shows the General Motors logo. General Motors is expected to reveal that it will build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill, Tenn., when it makes a major manufacturing announcement Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WARREN, Michigan (KETK)- General Motors is recalling 624,216 vehicles from years 2019-2021.

According to an Executive Director for GM, these pick up trucks and SUVs have issues with their seatbelts and seatbelt critical fasteners.

This means that the seatbelt might not secure a person in the front-row center seat position, and this could cause injuries during a crash.

The vehicles that are being recalled include the following:

2019-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019-2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 GMC Yukon XL

2020-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2020-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2020-2021 GMC Sierra 2500

2020-2021 GMC Sierra 3500

GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect left-side and right-side front-row center seat-belt bracket attachments and fix it as necessary, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin Feb. 1, 2021.

Owners may contact GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM’s number for this recall is N202314670.