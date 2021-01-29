GM to mostly produce electric vehicles by 2035

(KETK)- General Motors has been around for more than a hundred years. In 2021, their CEO said they are creating a new vision for the future.

“The key to unlock that vision is electrification,” said Mary Bara, GM’s CEO.

The company wants a majority of the cars they produce to be electric by 2035.

They also believe it’s important that they move forward toward a future where every vehicle they sell has zero emissions.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to drive the vehicles we’re building and we want every community to benefit from safer quieter greener streets,” said Bara.

A few local community members believe it will be difficult for the company to stop producing petroleum auto parts.



“With the exception of the battery and the electric motor, (a car) is manufactured from some kind of petroleum based product,” said Gary Stewart, with Stewart’s Automotive.

GM also said its entirely electric vehicle goal is an aspiration.

But, several factors need to happen before for the plan can be achieved.

In the meantime, Stewart said we’re going to see more companies showcase electric options.

“I don’t think it’s going to replace the gasoline completely. I think it’s going to be a different option,” said Stewart.