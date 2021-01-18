Hiland Dairy recalls chocolate milk cartons that were shipped to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hiland Dairy recalled a batch of half-pint 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk on Sunday that was sent to Tyler.

In a press release, Hiland Dairy said that the recall is specifically for a batch that was produced at its Norman, Oklahoma facility. The company says that some of the products may contain “food-grade sanitizers,” which could cause illness if consumed.

The product was distributed and sold in Tyler as well as the following areas:

Dallas

San Antonio

Oklahoma City

Western Oklahoma

The product information is detailed below:

One-Half Pint Hiland Dairy 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk

UPC: 72060-00156-3

Sell by Date: January 27, 2021

Plant Code: 4025

“To ensure 100% containment, Hiland Dairy is recalling all of the product with 1/27 code, although there were only eight cases affected,” Hiland Dairy said on Sunday.

The release states that 4,800 cases were distributed with the affected products for a total of 240,000 units of one-half pint Hiland 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk.

No other Hiland Dairy products were included in the recall. The company says its working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to fully investigate the matter and comply with all necessary recall procedures.