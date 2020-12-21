How to protect your identity, home, & vehicle while shopping this holiday season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many people are shopping this holiday season, which puts people at risk for identity, vehicle and home theft.

AAA Texas remind people to take steps to protect themselves from thieves while shopping online and away from home.

Protecting your identity:

Credit cards and debit cards being swiped gives thieves multiple opportunities to steal your identity online and in stores. To prevent theft of your credit card or other personal information over the holidays, AAA Texas recommends:

Sticking to familiar and trusted websites that you known are secure. Don’t use a new website to buy something before checking consumer reviews. Also use discernment when checking the customer reviews, some reviews may be paid review bots. Make sure that the site offers a secure web page for credit card transactions.

Don’t shop online or provide personal data when using an unsecured Wi-fi connection in a public place or on a public computer. Hackers may be able to steal your information.

When shopping at retail locations, don’t let your credit card out of sight when paying for purchases. Make sure your purse or wallet is always secure.

Keep your smartphone in a safe place when shopping or while out. Use a passcode lock. Thieves can access your personal data by stealing an unsecured cell phone.

Services like ProtectMyID Essential (free to AAA Texas members), ProtectMyID Deluxe and ProtectMyID Platinum – which monitor users’ credit activities and assist in resolving fraudulent charges – are critical to consumers as ID theft crime continues to grow.

Protecting your home:

As well as possible identification theft, going on vacation puts your home in jeopardy of burglary.

AAA Texas suggests these tips before leaving your home:

Close and lock all house and garage windows and doors. Slide locks are recommended for sliding glass doors.

Leave blinds and curtains in their normal position so your house doesn’t appear empty. If possible, move expensive electronic equipment such as TVs or computers away from windows where they will be in plain sight.

Don’t post about when you will leave for vacation and or where you will be going on social media, regardless of how excited you are.

Ask a trusted neighbor to pick up your mail or have the post office hold it. Remember to suspend your newspaper subscription while you are away too.

Ask a friend to inspect your house regularly and ask them to turn the outdoor light on at night or put your lights on a timer. The person watching your house should have a key to your car in case it needs to be moved during an emergency. Also, let them know who may be visiting your home while you are away such as yard maintenance workers.

Keep your valuables locked in a safe.

Never leave spare keys hidden under doormats, flowerpots or anywhere outside the house.

Make sure your home owner insurance policy coverage is up-to-date by speaking with your agent to ensure you have the proper amount of contents coverage to protect your belongings. Ensure your premiums are paid and that your policy is current.

Don’t add personal information on your luggage tags. A thief may see the address and assume that no one is home. Use luggage tag covers, a business address or simply use your phone number.

Protect your vehicle:

Texas has ranked second in the country for the car thefts in the past year, according to data collected by the Insurance Information Institute. Although the number of auto thefts has declined in recent years, car theft remains a common crime.

Keep the following in mind when looking at your auto insurance coverage.

Auto theft is covered under the comprehensive section of an auto insurance policy. Theft coverage applies to the loss of the vehicle as well as parts of the car, such as air bags.

Comprehensive coverage, which is not mandatory, also pays for fire, vandalism, and weather-related damage, including damage from flooding and earthquakes.

Rates for comprehensive insurance are affected by the risk of loss, meaning the likelihood that an insured car will be stolen or damaged, and also the car’s value at the time of the loss.

AAA Texas offers the following tips to prevent vehicle burglary and theft: