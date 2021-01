TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The latest Hyundai recall expands upon the recall last September, adding 470,000 Tucson SUVs to the list.

The recall involves models from 2016-2018 as well as some 2020 and 2021 Tucsons. Owners will be notified in February to take their vehicles to a dealership for repairs.

Hyundai is advising people to park outdoors until repairs are made.

The recall was initially issued because of a potential electrical short that could result in an engine compartment fire.