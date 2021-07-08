If you are a victim of identity theft, here’s what to do

A laptop displays a message after being infected by a ransomware as part of a worldwide cyberattack on June 27, 2017 in Geldrop. – The unprecedented global ransomware cyberattack has hit more than 200,000 victims in more than 150 countries, Europol executive director Rob Wainwright said May 14, 2017. Britain’s state-run National Health Service was affected by the attack. (Photo by Rob Engelaar / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by ROB ENGELAAR/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Whitehouse ISD reported Thursday morning that it had been the target of a cyberattack in which some personal information of students and employees had been compromised.

When someone steals your personal information, they can use it to:

Use your info to obtain loans and and credit cards,

Make withdrawals from your bank accounts,

Access you online accounts

Buy thinks online using your online funds

The U.S. Department of Justice and Attorney General of Texas recommend those who fear that hackers have stolen their identities to take the following actions.

Call the fraud department of your credit cards and other online services. Explain that someone stole your identity. Ask them to close or freeze the accounts.

Immediately change logins, passwords, and PINs for your accounts.

To place a fraud alert, contact one of the three credit bureaus. That company must tell the other two.

Experian.com/fraudalert

1-888-397-3742

TransUnion.com/fraud

1-800-680-7289

Equifax.com/CreditReportAssistance

1-888-766-0008

Once you have a fraud alert on your credit report in place, a business must verify your identity before it issues new credit in your name. The alert remains active for a year and can be renewed by you for up to seven years.

Go to IdentityTheft.gov or call 1-877-438-4338. Include as many details as possible. Based on the information you enter, IdentityTheft.gov will create your Identity Theft Report and personal recovery plan.

Go to your local police office with: A copy of your FTC Identity Theft Report A government-issued ID with a photo Proof of your address (mortgage statement, rental agreement, or utilities bill) Any other proof you have of the theft—bills, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) notices, etc.

Tell the police someone stole your identity and you need to file a report.

Ask for a copy of the police report. You may need this to complete other steps.

Texas law provides victims of identity theft the option of seeking a court order declaring that you are a victim of identity theft. If you are granted this type of court order, you may submit it to private businesses and to governmental entities to help correct any records that contain inaccurate or false information which resulted from the identity theft.