If you are a victim of identity theft, here’s what to do

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Whitehouse ISD reported Thursday morning that it had been the target of a cyberattack in which some personal information of students and employees had been compromised.
When someone steals your personal information, they can use it to:
- Use your info to obtain loans and and credit cards,
- Make withdrawals from your bank accounts,
- Access you online accounts
- Buy thinks online using your online funds
The U.S. Department of Justice and Attorney General of Texas recommend those who fear that hackers have stolen their identities to take the following actions.
- Call the fraud department of your credit cards and other online services. Explain that someone stole your identity. Ask them to close or freeze the accounts.
- Immediately change logins, passwords, and PINs for your accounts.
To place a fraud alert, contact one of the three credit bureaus. That company must tell the other two.
Experian.com/fraudalert
1-888-397-3742
TransUnion.com/fraud
1-800-680-7289
Equifax.com/CreditReportAssistance
1-888-766-0008
Once you have a fraud alert on your credit report in place, a business must verify your identity before it issues new credit in your name. The alert remains active for a year and can be renewed by you for up to seven years.
- Go to IdentityTheft.gov or call 1-877-438-4338. Include as many details as possible. Based on the information you enter, IdentityTheft.gov will create your Identity Theft Report and personal recovery plan.
- Go to your local police office with:
- A copy of your FTC Identity Theft Report
- A government-issued ID with a photo
- Proof of your address (mortgage statement, rental agreement, or utilities bill)
- Any other proof you have of the theft—bills, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) notices, etc.
- Tell the police someone stole your identity and you need to file a report.
- Ask for a copy of the police report. You may need this to complete other steps.
Texas law provides victims of identity theft the option of seeking a court order declaring that you are a victim of identity theft. If you are granted this type of court order, you may submit it to private businesses and to governmental entities to help correct any records that contain inaccurate or false information which resulted from the identity theft.