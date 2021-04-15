Infant toy sold at Target recalled due to choking hazard

(KETK) – A recall was issued for a baby toy sold at Target.

Firefly Frank, photo from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

On Wednesday, a recall was issued for Firefly Frank Infant Teethers. They are shaped like a firefly, colored blue, green and red and light up when shaken.

The creators of the toy, Battat, received 14 reports of of the wings detaching or pieces breaking off, including one report of a child who choked on a broken piece of the wing.

They sold at Target stores from July 2019 to February 2021 for between $6 and $10.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 61,000 toys were sold.

Those who purchased the item can return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Battat to return by mail for a full refund.