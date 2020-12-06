Kia recalls over 290,000 vehicles due to engine fires

This photo shows a close-up of Kia logo at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 5, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kia recalled 294,756 vehicles due to an engine fire that can occur while driving.

The vehicle models that are being recalled are:

2012-2013 Kia Sorento’s

2014-2015 Kia Forte and Forte Koup

2011-2013 Kia Optima Hybrid

2014-2015 Kia Soul

2012-2012 Kia Sportage

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that depending on the severity of the fire, the cause can be untraceable.

Although a low percentage of the vehicles have experienced an engine compartment fire, Kia is still conducting the recall as a preventative measure.

Ways you can identify depending on the condition:

Engine noise

Illumination of check engine light

Illumination of low oil light

Fuel smell

Burning smell

Oil leaking

Smoke

All owners of the vehicles will be notified by mail. Kia will reimburse owners for repair expenses already incurred.