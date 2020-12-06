Kia recalls over 290,000 vehicles due to engine fires

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kia recalled 294,756 vehicles due to an engine fire that can occur while driving.
The vehicle models that are being recalled are:
- 2012-2013 Kia Sorento’s
- 2014-2015 Kia Forte and Forte Koup
- 2011-2013 Kia Optima Hybrid
- 2014-2015 Kia Soul
- 2012-2012 Kia Sportage
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that depending on the severity of the fire, the cause can be untraceable.
Although a low percentage of the vehicles have experienced an engine compartment fire, Kia is still conducting the recall as a preventative measure.
Ways you can identify depending on the condition:
- Engine noise
- Illumination of check engine light
- Illumination of low oil light
- Fuel smell
- Burning smell
- Oil leaking
- Smoke
All owners of the vehicles will be notified by mail. Kia will reimburse owners for repair expenses already incurred.