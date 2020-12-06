Kia recalls over 290,000 vehicles due to engine fires

This photo shows a close-up of Kia logo at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 5, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kia recalled 294,756 vehicles due to an engine fire that can occur while driving.

The vehicle models that are being recalled are:

  • 2012-2013 Kia Sorento’s
  • 2014-2015 Kia Forte and Forte Koup
  • 2011-2013 Kia Optima Hybrid
  • 2014-2015 Kia Soul
  • 2012-2012 Kia Sportage

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that depending on the severity of the fire, the cause can be untraceable.

Although a low percentage of the vehicles have experienced an engine compartment fire, Kia is still conducting the recall as a preventative measure.

Ways you can identify depending on the condition:

  • Engine noise
  • Illumination of check engine light
  • Illumination of low oil light
  • Fuel smell
  • Burning smell
  • Oil leaking
  • Smoke

All owners of the vehicles will be notified by mail. Kia will reimburse owners for repair expenses already incurred.

