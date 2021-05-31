King’s Command Foods recalls beef products due to possible foreign matter contamination

WASHINGTON (KTAL/KMSS) — Kings Command Foods, LLC. is recalling about 26,138 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The meatballs and chicken fried steak products were produced on Oct. 13 and 24, 2016. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

28-lb. Case bulk packages of FULLY COOKED MEATBALLS bearing case code 72354.

28-lb. Case bulk packages of FULLY COOKED MEATBALLS bearing case code 72355.

15-lb. Case packages containing 96 pieces of 2.5 oz. FULLY COOKED SOUTHERN FRIED Beef Steak Fritter for Chicken Fried Steak bearing case code 72559.

15-lb. Case packages containing 240 pieces of FULLY COOKED COUNTRY FRIED BREADED BEEF FINGERS bearing case code 72208.

15-lb. Case packages containing 60 pieces of FULLY COOKED SOUTHERN FRIED BEEF STEAK FRITTER bearing case code 72568.

15-lb. Case packages containing 80 pieces of FULLY COOKED CHICKEN FRIED BEEF FRITTERS bearing case code 72564.

10-lb. Case packages containing 40 pieces of FULLY COOKED SOUTHERN FRIED BEEF STEAK FRITTER FOR CHICKEN FRIED STEAK bearing case code 72206.

10-lb. Case packages containing 64 pieces of 2.5 oz. FULLY COOKED Southern Style Breaded Beef Steakettes bearing case code 74917.

10-lb. Case packages containing 160 pieces of 1.0 oz. B-E-K-O FULLY COOKED COUNTRY FRIED BEEF FINGERS bearing case code 72374.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number EST. M1515A inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Department of Defense facilities and institutions nationwide.

The problem was discovered when FSIS officials received two consumer complaints that consumers had reported finding a metal object in the meat products.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and media with questions about the recall can contact the Kings Command Foods recall hotline at (800) 325-4164.

