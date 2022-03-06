TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Median home prices have reached up to nearly $263,000 which is up 13.9 % from 2020 and making prices of a home hit a record-breaking high.

Chairman John Wampler of Greater Tyler Association of Realtors says we may never see property appreciation like this again.

“I mean it’s a very crazy market out there right now. We have a record amount of sales, a record amount of price per square foot for each property. It’s just our inventory is the biggest issue. I think we are down active listings 43 percent from 2020,” said Wampler.

With prices skyrocketing, this can be frustrating to both homeowners and buyers due to the lack of homes for sale.

“It’s just affordability. That’s one of the biggest things that we are fighting because as a realtor and as a professional, you are fighting for your client’s interests. When there is lower inventory and higher prices… higher demand. It can be a bloodbath out there,” said Wampler.

The availability of homes priced under $300,000 has decreased 21% since 2017 thus making it especially difficult for first-time homeowners.

“We were looking at anything between $150,000 to $200,000 and then once we realized how bad the market was, we actually had to go above our price range and we ended up paying 211,000 for our home,” said new homeowner, Dianela Trejo.

If you’re looking for a new home, here’s the best advice real estate experts can offer you right now.

“Get connected to a realtor, get pre-approved through a lender, and try to see if there are any financial hurdles you need to take care of before actively pursuing a home and get your down payment ready. Staying on top of this market is essential to be able to win over a property,” said Wampler.

Real estate experts say that rising mortgage rates will weaken the housing demand and will suppress the housing price pressures throughout 2022.