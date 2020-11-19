LIST OF RECALLS: Do you have these items?

Consumer Reports

by: , , Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – From cars to salad to candles to doorbells, many items and things you might consume and use daily have been recalled this week.

Here is what you need to know:

Multiple RV models have been recalled due to numerous safety hazards due to various problems by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.


Jayco (Units affected: 165)

Several Jayco models, including the 2021 Vision, Vision XL, Emblem, Alante, Precept, and Precept Prestige are suffering from internal gear failures. This can cause the overhead bunk to no longer be secured, which could hit the drive or block their vision of the road.

Owners of one of the models will be contacted and the bed motor will be replaced free of charged. Drivers with questions may contact Jayco Customer Service at 1-617-776-0344. The reference number for this recall is 9903525.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Jayco-RV.jpg
2021 Jayco Precept Motorhome RV

Keystone RV (Units Affected: 1,278)

The Cougar Keystone models equipped with the “Off-The-Grid” Solar Package are affected. The inverter may be wired incorrectly which could energize the shore power connection.

Owners with questions or that want to schedule a service appointment may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. The reference number for this recall is 20-389.

Winnebago RV (Units Affected: 1,806)

Some Winnebago ERAs from 2012-2021 are being recalled due to seat belt issues. During a collision, the belt must be locked in place. However, some can have a weld nut installed incorrectly on the shoulder belt, which is dangerous in a wreck.

Owners will be notified by Winnebago. A serrated flange nut will replace the previous nut. Dealers will carry out the recall without charge to the owner. If you have questions, Customer Service for Winnebago is 1-800-798-2002.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Winnebago-Era-RV.jpg

At Fresh Express, Caesar Salad kits were recalled due to positive E. coli tests.

The product is past its expiration date, but the company is worried it may still be sitting in stores or in people’s refrigerators.

The company said that the product was primarily distributed in Western and Southwestern U.S. States, including Texas.

No illnesses have been reported and no consumer complaints have by filed due to salad kits. The following information can be used to identify whether you might be affected:

  • 10.5 oz. Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme with Product Code S296 and Use-By Date NOV 8, located in the upper right corner on the front of the package and UPC Code 0 7127930104 4 on the reverse side of the package.

There are fifteen possible states that have been sent the contaminated salad. They include:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Montana
  • North Dakota
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Oregon
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Washington
  • Wyoming

The 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt was recalled due to fire risks.

Chevrolet said that Chevrolet Bolt vehicle owners should park their cars away from their homes until the vehicles can be repaired.

GM issued a recall of 50,932 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles for the potential of a fire in the high-voltage battery pack underneath the back seats bottom cushion.

The vehicles’ cell packs have the potential to smoke and ignite which could spread to the rest of the vehicle and cause a structure fire if parked inside a garage or near a house.

The vehicles can catch fire even if they are turned off, parked and disconnected from a charging unit.

So far the NHTSA has confirmed five known fires with two injuries. One of the five fires spread from the vehicle and ignited a home.

For more information, visit www.chevy.com/boltevrecall. The NHTSA has an open defect investigation into this issue.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle has a recall. If there is a recall, the vehicle owners can call their nearest dealership to get a free interim repair.

A woman looks at a Chevrolet Bolt before attending a winter luncheon with Mary T. Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors Company in Washington, DC on February 28, 2017. / AFP / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ring has recalled more than 350,000 smart doorbells after a fire hazard was found.

There have been 23 reports of doorbells igniting and eight people suffered minor burns. The issues are related to the installation process.

The recall impacts Ring video doorbells sold between June and October of this year.

Consumers can search their doorbell’s serial number on the website to see if they are part of the recall.

The revised instructions show a safety warning about which screws to use when installing. Ring says you do not need to return your doorbell, just simply follow those instructions.

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND – AUGUST 28: A doorbell device with a built-in camera made by home security company Ring is seen on August 28, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland. These devices allow users to see video footage of who is at their front door when the bell is pressed or when motion activates the camera. According to reports, Ring has made video-sharing partnerships with more than 400 police forces across the United States, granting them access to camera footage with the homeowners’ permission in what the company calls the nation’s ‘new neighborhood watch.’ (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kohl’s has recalled more than half-a-million Sonoma Goods For Life branded three-wick candles due to fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission.

The candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall covers about 512,000 of the candles, which were sold nationwide and online at www.Kohls.com from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $20.

The candles come in glass containers with metal lids. The model is the design/language on the exterior of the glass container. The fragrance, style number, UPC, and date code are contained on the label on the bottom of the glass container.

This recall involves the following models and scents:

ModelFragranceStyle NumberUPCDate Code
GROWCape Jasmine01SNGDD0140068113195410/19
HOME SWEET HOMEWhite Lotus & Lilac01SNGDD0340029265318010/19
SAIL AWAYSunday Funday01SNGDD0440018909609010/19
LIVE SIMPLYMango Margarita01SNGDD0640030467805710/19
BE HAPPYHoneydew Raspberry Sangria01SNGDD0740055133509310/19
HELLO WORLDPineapple Sugar01SNGDD0940068113198510/19
DREAMCoconut Mahogany01SNGDD1340066070055310/19
EXPLORECactus Rose Bloom01SNGDD1740029265321010/19
I Woof YouRhubarb Berry Lemonade01CTDVD2540055324454610/19
BLESSEDBaked Apple03SNGDD01A40062003180206/20
THANKFULFalling Leaves03SNGDD02A40017758019806/20
GRATEFULPumpkin Spice03SNGDD03A40075748849406/20
HELLO FALLPumpkin Spice03SNGDD0440062436925306/20
MAKE TODAYAutumn Hayride03SNGDD0640070937352606/20
MAKE LIFECaramel Toffee03SNGDD07B40062003182606/20
HAPPY DAYCrackling Cedarwood03SNGDD08B40017758102706/20
THINK BE HAPPYFall in Love03SNGDD1040033714625706/20
ENJOYVanilla Pumpkin Latte03SNGDD1140070937473806/20
LIVE SIMPLYCaramel Toffee03SNGDD1240075749007706/20
BE COZYFalling Leaves03SNGDD1340017758073006/20
OUR HOMEPumpkin Spice03SNGDD1540049681173706/20
PEACECozy Fireside04SNGDD0140069289682808/20
MERRYEnchanted Forest04SNGDD0340046767792808/20
MERRY & BRIGHTGingerbread House04SNGDD0540018902167208/20
BE COZYSugar & Spice04SNGDD1140062334855608/20
SNOWMENCocoa & Marshmallows04SNGDD1340064060304108/20
ALL BE MERRYBalsam Fir04SNGDD1540061025317708/20
TIS THE SEASONHoliday Cookies04SNGDD1740075742655708/20
PINK CITYSpiced Holly Berry04SNGDD2140064060305808/20
OH WHAT FUNHoliday Cookies04SNGDD2440075742656408/20

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the nearest Kohl’s store. Customers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

Anyone with questions can call Kohl’s toll-free at 855-564-5755 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday or online at www.kohls.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

General Motors has issued a recall for “overcurred” tires, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The number of people who have been affected by the defective tires is 7,516.

Some of the cars affected by the recall include:

  • 2020 Buick Enclave
  • Cadillac XT5
  • GMC Acadia
  • Chevrolet Traverse vehicles 2020-2021
  • Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  • GMC Sierra 1500

GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect vehicles and replace tires that have DOT number and production mold number combination.

The recall will begin December 21, 2020.

Owners may contact GMC customer service at 1-888-988-7267, Buick customer service at 1-866-608-8080, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006. GM’s number for this recall is N202319030.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, photo shows the General Motors logo. General Motors is expected to reveal that it will build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill, Tenn., when it makes a major manufacturing announcement Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ford recalled 15,587 cars that were having issues with their support bracket and front drive axle including:

  • 2014-2016 Ford Explorers
  • 2014-2015 Taurus
  • 2014 Edge

Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the link shaft bracket, free of charge. Parts are not currently available.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S63.

2019 Ford logo on F-250 pickup truck, r m
FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter net profit, the company announced Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, as demand for cars and trucks recovered from coronavirus shutdowns and the company sold more high-margin trucks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51