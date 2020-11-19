LIST OF RECALLS: Do you have these items?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – From cars to salad to candles to doorbells, many items and things you might consume and use daily have been recalled this week.
Here is what you need to know:
Multiple RV models have been recalled due to numerous safety hazards due to various problems by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Jayco (Units affected: 165)
Several Jayco models, including the 2021 Vision, Vision XL, Emblem, Alante, Precept, and Precept Prestige are suffering from internal gear failures. This can cause the overhead bunk to no longer be secured, which could hit the drive or block their vision of the road.
Owners of one of the models will be contacted and the bed motor will be replaced free of charged. Drivers with questions may contact Jayco Customer Service at 1-617-776-0344. The reference number for this recall is 9903525.
Keystone RV (Units Affected: 1,278)
The Cougar Keystone models equipped with the “Off-The-Grid” Solar Package are affected. The inverter may be wired incorrectly which could energize the shore power connection.
Owners with questions or that want to schedule a service appointment may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. The reference number for this recall is 20-389.
Winnebago RV (Units Affected: 1,806)
Some Winnebago ERAs from 2012-2021 are being recalled due to seat belt issues. During a collision, the belt must be locked in place. However, some can have a weld nut installed incorrectly on the shoulder belt, which is dangerous in a wreck.
Owners will be notified by Winnebago. A serrated flange nut will replace the previous nut. Dealers will carry out the recall without charge to the owner. If you have questions, Customer Service for Winnebago is 1-800-798-2002.
At Fresh Express, Caesar Salad kits were recalled due to positive E. coli tests.
The product is past its expiration date, but the company is worried it may still be sitting in stores or in people’s refrigerators.
The company said that the product was primarily distributed in Western and Southwestern U.S. States, including Texas.
No illnesses have been reported and no consumer complaints have by filed due to salad kits. The following information can be used to identify whether you might be affected:
- 10.5 oz. Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme with Product Code S296 and Use-By Date NOV 8, located in the upper right corner on the front of the package and UPC Code 0 7127930104 4 on the reverse side of the package.
There are fifteen possible states that have been sent the contaminated salad. They include:
- Alaska
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Montana
- North Dakota
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Oregon
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
- Wyoming
The 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt was recalled due to fire risks.
Chevrolet said that Chevrolet Bolt vehicle owners should park their cars away from their homes until the vehicles can be repaired.
GM issued a recall of 50,932 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles for the potential of a fire in the high-voltage battery pack underneath the back seats bottom cushion.
The vehicles’ cell packs have the potential to smoke and ignite which could spread to the rest of the vehicle and cause a structure fire if parked inside a garage or near a house.
The vehicles can catch fire even if they are turned off, parked and disconnected from a charging unit.
So far the NHTSA has confirmed five known fires with two injuries. One of the five fires spread from the vehicle and ignited a home.
For more information, visit www.chevy.com/boltevrecall. The NHTSA has an open defect investigation into this issue.
Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle has a recall. If there is a recall, the vehicle owners can call their nearest dealership to get a free interim repair.
Ring has recalled more than 350,000 smart doorbells after a fire hazard was found.
There have been 23 reports of doorbells igniting and eight people suffered minor burns. The issues are related to the installation process.
The recall impacts Ring video doorbells sold between June and October of this year.
Consumers can search their doorbell’s serial number on the website to see if they are part of the recall.
The revised instructions show a safety warning about which screws to use when installing. Ring says you do not need to return your doorbell, just simply follow those instructions.
Kohl’s has recalled more than half-a-million Sonoma Goods For Life branded three-wick candles due to fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission.
The candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.
The recall covers about 512,000 of the candles, which were sold nationwide and online at www.Kohls.com from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $20.
The candles come in glass containers with metal lids. The model is the design/language on the exterior of the glass container. The fragrance, style number, UPC, and date code are contained on the label on the bottom of the glass container.
This recall involves the following models and scents:
|Model
|Fragrance
|Style Number
|UPC
|Date Code
|GROW
|Cape Jasmine
|01SNGDD01
|400681131954
|10/19
|HOME SWEET HOME
|White Lotus & Lilac
|01SNGDD03
|400292653180
|10/19
|SAIL AWAY
|Sunday Funday
|01SNGDD04
|400189096090
|10/19
|LIVE SIMPLY
|Mango Margarita
|01SNGDD06
|400304678057
|10/19
|BE HAPPY
|Honeydew Raspberry Sangria
|01SNGDD07
|400551335093
|10/19
|HELLO WORLD
|Pineapple Sugar
|01SNGDD09
|400681131985
|10/19
|DREAM
|Coconut Mahogany
|01SNGDD13
|400660700553
|10/19
|EXPLORE
|Cactus Rose Bloom
|01SNGDD17
|400292653210
|10/19
|I Woof You
|Rhubarb Berry Lemonade
|01CTDVD25
|400553244546
|10/19
|BLESSED
|Baked Apple
|03SNGDD01A
|400620031802
|06/20
|THANKFUL
|Falling Leaves
|03SNGDD02A
|400177580198
|06/20
|GRATEFUL
|Pumpkin Spice
|03SNGDD03A
|400757488494
|06/20
|HELLO FALL
|Pumpkin Spice
|03SNGDD04
|400624369253
|06/20
|MAKE TODAY
|Autumn Hayride
|03SNGDD06
|400709373526
|06/20
|MAKE LIFE
|Caramel Toffee
|03SNGDD07B
|400620031826
|06/20
|HAPPY DAY
|Crackling Cedarwood
|03SNGDD08B
|400177581027
|06/20
|THINK BE HAPPY
|Fall in Love
|03SNGDD10
|400337146257
|06/20
|ENJOY
|Vanilla Pumpkin Latte
|03SNGDD11
|400709374738
|06/20
|LIVE SIMPLY
|Caramel Toffee
|03SNGDD12
|400757490077
|06/20
|BE COZY
|Falling Leaves
|03SNGDD13
|400177580730
|06/20
|OUR HOME
|Pumpkin Spice
|03SNGDD15
|400496811737
|06/20
|PEACE
|Cozy Fireside
|04SNGDD01
|400692896828
|08/20
|MERRY
|Enchanted Forest
|04SNGDD03
|400467677928
|08/20
|MERRY & BRIGHT
|Gingerbread House
|04SNGDD05
|400189021672
|08/20
|BE COZY
|Sugar & Spice
|04SNGDD11
|400623348556
|08/20
|SNOWMEN
|Cocoa & Marshmallows
|04SNGDD13
|400640603041
|08/20
|ALL BE MERRY
|Balsam Fir
|04SNGDD15
|400610253177
|08/20
|TIS THE SEASON
|Holiday Cookies
|04SNGDD17
|400757426557
|08/20
|PINK CITY
|Spiced Holly Berry
|04SNGDD21
|400640603058
|08/20
|OH WHAT FUN
|Holiday Cookies
|04SNGDD24
|400757426564
|08/20
Customers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the nearest Kohl’s store. Customers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.
Anyone with questions can call Kohl’s toll-free at 855-564-5755 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday or online at www.kohls.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.
General Motors has issued a recall for “overcurred” tires, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The number of people who have been affected by the defective tires is 7,516.
Some of the cars affected by the recall include:
- 2020 Buick Enclave
- Cadillac XT5
- GMC Acadia
- Chevrolet Traverse vehicles 2020-2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- GMC Sierra 1500
GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect vehicles and replace tires that have DOT number and production mold number combination.
The recall will begin December 21, 2020.
Owners may contact GMC customer service at 1-888-988-7267, Buick customer service at 1-866-608-8080, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006. GM’s number for this recall is N202319030.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.
Ford recalled 15,587 cars that were having issues with their support bracket and front drive axle including:
- 2014-2016 Ford Explorers
- 2014-2015 Taurus
- 2014 Edge
Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the link shaft bracket, free of charge. Parts are not currently available.
Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S63.