LIST OF RECALLS: Do you have these items?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – From cars to salad to candles to doorbells, many items and things you might consume and use daily have been recalled this week.

Here is what you need to know:

Multiple RV models have been recalled due to numerous safety hazards due to various problems by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



Jayco (Units affected: 165)

Several Jayco models, including the 2021 Vision, Vision XL, Emblem, Alante, Precept, and Precept Prestige are suffering from internal gear failures. This can cause the overhead bunk to no longer be secured, which could hit the drive or block their vision of the road.

Owners of one of the models will be contacted and the bed motor will be replaced free of charged. Drivers with questions may contact Jayco Customer Service at 1-617-776-0344. The reference number for this recall is 9903525.

2021 Jayco Precept Motorhome RV

Keystone RV (Units Affected: 1,278)

The Cougar Keystone models equipped with the “Off-The-Grid” Solar Package are affected. The inverter may be wired incorrectly which could energize the shore power connection.

Owners with questions or that want to schedule a service appointment may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. The reference number for this recall is 20-389.

Winnebago RV (Units Affected: 1,806)

Some Winnebago ERAs from 2012-2021 are being recalled due to seat belt issues. During a collision, the belt must be locked in place. However, some can have a weld nut installed incorrectly on the shoulder belt, which is dangerous in a wreck.

Owners will be notified by Winnebago. A serrated flange nut will replace the previous nut. Dealers will carry out the recall without charge to the owner. If you have questions, Customer Service for Winnebago is 1-800-798-2002.

At Fresh Express, Caesar Salad kits were recalled due to positive E. coli tests.

The product is past its expiration date, but the company is worried it may still be sitting in stores or in people’s refrigerators.

The company said that the product was primarily distributed in Western and Southwestern U.S. States, including Texas.

No illnesses have been reported and no consumer complaints have by filed due to salad kits. The following information can be used to identify whether you might be affected:

10.5 oz. Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme with Product Code S296 and Use-By Date NOV 8, located in the upper right corner on the front of the package and UPC Code 0 7127930104 4 on the reverse side of the package.

There are fifteen possible states that have been sent the contaminated salad. They include:

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Hawaii

Idaho

Montana

North Dakota

New Mexico

Nevada

Oregon

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wyoming

The 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt was recalled due to fire risks.

Chevrolet said that Chevrolet Bolt vehicle owners should park their cars away from their homes until the vehicles can be repaired.

GM issued a recall of 50,932 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles for the potential of a fire in the high-voltage battery pack underneath the back seats bottom cushion.

The vehicles’ cell packs have the potential to smoke and ignite which could spread to the rest of the vehicle and cause a structure fire if parked inside a garage or near a house.

The vehicles can catch fire even if they are turned off, parked and disconnected from a charging unit.

So far the NHTSA has confirmed five known fires with two injuries. One of the five fires spread from the vehicle and ignited a home.

For more information, visit www.chevy.com/boltevrecall. The NHTSA has an open defect investigation into this issue.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle has a recall. If there is a recall, the vehicle owners can call their nearest dealership to get a free interim repair.

A woman looks at a Chevrolet Bolt before attending a winter luncheon with Mary T. Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors Company in Washington, DC on February 28, 2017. / AFP / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ring has recalled more than 350,000 smart doorbells after a fire hazard was found.

There have been 23 reports of doorbells igniting and eight people suffered minor burns. The issues are related to the installation process.

The recall impacts Ring video doorbells sold between June and October of this year.

Consumers can search their doorbell’s serial number on the website to see if they are part of the recall.

The revised instructions show a safety warning about which screws to use when installing. Ring says you do not need to return your doorbell, just simply follow those instructions.

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND – AUGUST 28: A doorbell device with a built-in camera made by home security company Ring is seen on August 28, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland. These devices allow users to see video footage of who is at their front door when the bell is pressed or when motion activates the camera. According to reports, Ring has made video-sharing partnerships with more than 400 police forces across the United States, granting them access to camera footage with the homeowners’ permission in what the company calls the nation’s ‘new neighborhood watch.’ (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kohl’s has recalled more than half-a-million Sonoma Goods For Life branded three-wick candles due to fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission.

The candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall covers about 512,000 of the candles, which were sold nationwide and online at www.Kohls.com from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $20.

The candles come in glass containers with metal lids. The model is the design/language on the exterior of the glass container. The fragrance, style number, UPC, and date code are contained on the label on the bottom of the glass container.

This recall involves the following models and scents:

Model Fragrance Style Number UPC Date Code GROW Cape Jasmine 01SNGDD01 400681131954 10/19 HOME SWEET HOME White Lotus & Lilac 01SNGDD03 400292653180 10/19 SAIL AWAY Sunday Funday 01SNGDD04 400189096090 10/19 LIVE SIMPLY Mango Margarita 01SNGDD06 400304678057 10/19 BE HAPPY Honeydew Raspberry Sangria 01SNGDD07 400551335093 10/19 HELLO WORLD Pineapple Sugar 01SNGDD09 400681131985 10/19 DREAM Coconut Mahogany 01SNGDD13 400660700553 10/19 EXPLORE Cactus Rose Bloom 01SNGDD17 400292653210 10/19 I Woof You Rhubarb Berry Lemonade 01CTDVD25 400553244546 10/19 BLESSED Baked Apple 03SNGDD01A 400620031802 06/20 THANKFUL Falling Leaves 03SNGDD02A 400177580198 06/20 GRATEFUL Pumpkin Spice 03SNGDD03A 400757488494 06/20 HELLO FALL Pumpkin Spice 03SNGDD04 400624369253 06/20 MAKE TODAY Autumn Hayride 03SNGDD06 400709373526 06/20 MAKE LIFE Caramel Toffee 03SNGDD07B 400620031826 06/20 HAPPY DAY Crackling Cedarwood 03SNGDD08B 400177581027 06/20 THINK BE HAPPY Fall in Love 03SNGDD10 400337146257 06/20 ENJOY Vanilla Pumpkin Latte 03SNGDD11 400709374738 06/20 LIVE SIMPLY Caramel Toffee 03SNGDD12 400757490077 06/20 BE COZY Falling Leaves 03SNGDD13 400177580730 06/20 OUR HOME Pumpkin Spice 03SNGDD15 400496811737 06/20 PEACE Cozy Fireside 04SNGDD01 400692896828 08/20 MERRY Enchanted Forest 04SNGDD03 400467677928 08/20 MERRY & BRIGHT Gingerbread House 04SNGDD05 400189021672 08/20 BE COZY Sugar & Spice 04SNGDD11 400623348556 08/20 SNOWMEN Cocoa & Marshmallows 04SNGDD13 400640603041 08/20 ALL BE MERRY Balsam Fir 04SNGDD15 400610253177 08/20 TIS THE SEASON Holiday Cookies 04SNGDD17 400757426557 08/20 PINK CITY Spiced Holly Berry 04SNGDD21 400640603058 08/20 OH WHAT FUN Holiday Cookies 04SNGDD24 400757426564 08/20

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the nearest Kohl’s store. Customers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

Anyone with questions can call Kohl’s toll-free at 855-564-5755 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday or online at www.kohls.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

General Motors has issued a recall for “overcurred” tires, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The number of people who have been affected by the defective tires is 7,516.

Some of the cars affected by the recall include:

2020 Buick Enclave

Cadillac XT5

GMC Acadia

Chevrolet Traverse vehicles 2020-2021

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

GMC Sierra 1500

GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect vehicles and replace tires that have DOT number and production mold number combination.

The recall will begin December 21, 2020.

Owners may contact GMC customer service at 1-888-988-7267, Buick customer service at 1-866-608-8080, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006. GM’s number for this recall is N202319030.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, photo shows the General Motors logo. General Motors is expected to reveal that it will build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill, Tenn., when it makes a major manufacturing announcement Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ford recalled 15,587 cars that were having issues with their support bracket and front drive axle including:

2014-2016 Ford Explorers

2014-2015 Taurus

2014 Edge

Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the link shaft bracket, free of charge. Parts are not currently available.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S63.