LIST: What stores are open in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many stores have had to adjust their hours due to recent weather conditions in East Texas.

KETK compiled a list of grocery stores that are open and their hours:

Brookshire’s, including Super 1 Foods and FRESH by Brookshire’s will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sprouts will be open from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Natural Grocers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target will be open at 8 a.m., an associate said their store did not have a direct

After speaking with associates at the stores listed, many workers said the hours are subject to change depending on the conditions of the day.

KETK will update the list accordingly.